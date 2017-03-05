Current Vacancies

Apply Job no: 509594

This is an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander designated position, classified under Section 12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. This employment opportunity is only available to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

Your role:

Come and join the Aboriginal Youth Justice program which focuses on providing cultural support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people aged 10-20 years who are engaged with the youth justice system or at risk of entering the system.

The program focuses on:

Providing cultural support to Aboriginal young people on Youth Justice Orders

Supporting Aboriginal young people at risk of entering the Youth Justice system via early intervention supports

Developing and implementing a range of programs and activities for Aboriginal young people including a combination of outdoor recreational, cultural, educational and other activities.

Providing flexible outreach support for young people in a culturally safe way

Supporting and connecting young people with education and employment

Working in a small team to problem solve the best supports and outcomes for youth

For more specific information about the program, position and key responsibilities, please view the position description attached here: PD_Aboriginal Youth Justice Worker Jan 2022.pdf

About you:

You will have a genuine interest in supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people involved with the youth justice system

Have a passion for working with your community to support at risk young people

The ability to engage with people, both professional and within the local community, for the best outcomes for young people

The ability to engage and connect with Aboriginal young people to conduct culturally safe outreach support

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the local Aboriginal community

An understanding of why young people enter the youth justice system

A desire to see change and generate better outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth

The important stuff:

Salary $84,000-$88,000 plus super plus salary packaging (Level 5 SCHCADS)

Office location: Morwell

Feel supported in your role both culturally and professionally

Bi-monthly meetings with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander colleagues to connect and yarn for support

Be a part of early intervention to keep young people out of the justice system

Access to discounted health insurance, free Employee Assistance, Salary Packaging and a range of other employment benefits supporting your physical and mental health

Professional development, training, support and a culture of inclusivity and resilience

Please Note: It is mandatory for the successful applicant to hold a current Working with Children Check and be prepared to undergo a National Criminal History Check prior to commencement. AV employees are required to either be fully vaccinated against Covid 19 or have a medical exemption. AV will require evidence that you are compliant with these requirements.

To discuss the details of the role or to ask any questions please reach out to Tracey Andrews on 03 5135 9555 or email tracey.andrews@anglicarevic.org.au

For assistance and support with job applications, contact: Joanne Brunt Indigenous Employment Program Phone: 1300 367 700 Email: IndigenousEmployment@latrobe.vic.gov.au

